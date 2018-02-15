HPD: Man robs delivery driver at gunpoint; steals $3

A Henderson man is accused of robbing a pizza delivery driver.

It happened early Wednesday morning in the 600 block of Washington St.

Police say 18-year-old Christopher Duncan robbed the delivery driver at gunpoint after the driver delivered a pizza. We're told Duncan got away with $3 in change.

Duncan was later found and arrested.

He is in the Henderson Co. Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

