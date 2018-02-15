LIVE: Officials hold press conference about FL school shooting

A former student was arrested Wednesday after the sheriff said he killed 17 people and wounded at least 15 more at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL.

[MOBILE USER? Click here to watch live]

Broward County, FL officials are set to hold a briefing to provide the latest information at 9:15 CT. President Donald Trump is also expected to issue a proclamation honoring victims and will address the nation at 10 a.m. CT.

We'll be streaming both events live.

READ MORE: https://buff.ly/2EtgLk8

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.