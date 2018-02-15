Watch Now on Sunrise: 18th School Shooting of the Year Kills 17, Warmest Day of 2018

There has been criticism over a pound of pot. Evansville Police arrested two people at a Mary Street apartment Wednesday. But, when authorities announced the arrests, some critics questioned their tactics on social media.More >>
There has been criticism over a pound of pot. Evansville Police arrested two people at a Mary Street apartment Wednesday. But, when authorities announced the arrests, some critics questioned their tactics on social media.More >>
Right now about 560 water customers in Troy pay about $3.74 per thousand gallons of water. Soon those rates could go up.More >>
Right now about 560 water customers in Troy pay about $3.74 per thousand gallons of water. Soon those rates could go up.More >>
Palmer Hanebutt turned 100-years-old and he's also celebrating his 77th wedding anniversary. He and his wife, Norma, celebrated with friends and family at SWIRCA.More >>
Palmer Hanebutt turned 100-years-old and he's also celebrating his 77th wedding anniversary. He and his wife, Norma, celebrated with friends and family at SWIRCA.More >>
Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin Robbins held a soft opening on Wednesday and the rain didn't stop people from waiting outside.More >>
Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin Robbins held a soft opening on Wednesday and the rain didn't stop people from waiting outside.More >>
Part of the Lloyd Expressway is shut down while crews work a crash. It happened in the eastbound lanes near Wabash Avenue of Flags.More >>
Part of the Lloyd Expressway is shut down while crews work a crash. It happened in the eastbound lanes near Wabash Avenue of Flags.More >>
The 17 who were killed were both students and adults. The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was a former student who was expelled.More >>
The 17 who were killed were both students and adults. The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was a former student who was expelled.More >>
An emotional Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg confirmed Wednesday night that the toddler missing from Johns Island was found safe in Alabama.More >>
An emotional Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg confirmed Wednesday night that the toddler missing from Johns Island was found safe in Alabama.More >>
The suspect, a 19-year-old former student, was arrested and is expected to appear in court Thursday.More >>
The suspect, a 19-year-old former student, was arrested and is expected to appear in court Thursday.More >>
If found guilty, the man faces up to 25 years in prison.More >>
If found guilty, the man faces up to 25 years in prison.More >>