Evansville man celebrates 100th birthday on 77th wedding anniversary, which is also Valentine's Day

An Evansville couple has two more reasons to celebrate on Valentine's Day.

Palmer Hanebutt turned 100-years-old and he's also celebrating his 77th wedding anniversary.

He and his wife, Norma, celebrated with friends and family at SWIRCA.

The couple shares a love of music and square dancing. They even got a chance to show off their moves.

Palmer says it's been a great day to celebrate both milestones.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.