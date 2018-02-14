Evansville's first Dunkin' Donuts holds soft opening

Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin Robbins held a soft opening on Wednesday and the rain didn't stop people from waiting outside.

The grand opening is on Friday, February 23.

The owner told us even though the product was flying out the door, they haven't run out of anything yet.

This is the first Dunkin' Donuts in Evansville.

"The plan is to have more," said Owner Kam Lesh. "We're planning to expand a few more in this area."

Lesh told us the other locations would include the east and west side.

