Space in Henderson's Peabody building set for auction block

Part of a local landmark will soon be on the auction block in Henderson County.

The west wing of the Peabody Building is up for grabs. Many recognize it as the big black building that sits at the US 60 near the US 41 cloverleaf.

The building is used in several different ways. It’s currently home to the Henderson police department, plus other city and county offices.

Each of those are all on the east and north sides, and won't be part of the auction.

The west wing is what’s available. At one time, over 700 employees worked here when it was the Peabody Headquarters.

The west portion offers 2-stories, 26,000 square feet, and executive style offices.

“There have been some phone calls and some showings. Showings are by appointment only. We’ve had some investors both here in Henderson and Evansville. We’re advertising in the Tri-State region. It could go for $1-million, it could go for $2-million, it could go for half a million, like I tell everybody, the old cliché is: it’s not where we start, it’s where we end up that counts,” Kevin Herron, with Herron Auction and Realty said.

Right now, four tenants are using the west side of the building.

The sale will include more than 150 parking spots and nearly three acres are also available.

The auction will be held March 9.

