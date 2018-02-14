Mater Dei wrestling team gearing up for state

The Mater Dei Wrestling team is gearing up for state this weekend. They are really excited. The Wildcats have six guys ready to compete, and they were working hard.

The theme for the team this season was focus, and that is exactly what they are doing this week: focusing on the task at hand which is state.

This year, they have three freshmen, two sophomores, and one senior heading to Indy and really having that many competing for a state title is not an abnormal thing for Mater Dei.

They have built a standard for wrestling and a culture of success.

The first round of the state tournament begins this Friday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse with the Championships on Saturday.

