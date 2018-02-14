New water filtration system could mean rate increases for one Tri-State town

Right now about 560 water customers in Troy pay about $3.74 per 1,000 gallons of water and those rates could go up soon.

"The proposed with the 35.67% would be an increase of $1.33 per 1,000 (gallons)," Utility Superintendent Bernard Linne said.

Linne also says the town is in desperate need of a filtering system.

"The last few years we've just had an increase in manganese," Linne said. "It's clogging our meters and service lines. It's just become a nuisance."

We're told they've been treating the water with chlorine and phosphate for years. Linne says Meggitt Control Systems and ORG Chem Group uses about 70% of the town's water.

The manganese can cause low water pressure and slight discoloration of the water but Linne said manganese is not harmful. Utility officials say the rate increase could be phased in within the next couple months. The new system could be installed in early 2019.

If approved, utility officials say there is still some engineering work that needs to be done on the filtering system. We're told the department also applied for a grant from the Department of Agriculture to help pay for it.

