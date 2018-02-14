New water filtration system could mean rate increases for one Tri-State town

Right now about 560 water customers in Troy pay about $3.74 per thousand gallons of water. Soon those rates could go up.More >>
Right now about 560 water customers in Troy pay about $3.74 per thousand gallons of water. Soon those rates could go up.More >>
Palmer Hanebutt turned 100-years-old and he's also celebrating his 77th wedding anniversary. He and his wife, Norma, celebrated with friends and family at SWIRCA.More >>
Palmer Hanebutt turned 100-years-old and he's also celebrating his 77th wedding anniversary. He and his wife, Norma, celebrated with friends and family at SWIRCA.More >>
Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin Robbins held a soft opening on Wednesday and the rain didn't stop people from waiting outside.More >>
Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin Robbins held a soft opening on Wednesday and the rain didn't stop people from waiting outside.More >>
Part of the Lloyd Expressway is shut down while crews work a crash. It happened in the eastbound lanes near Wabash Avenue of Flags.More >>
Part of the Lloyd Expressway is shut down while crews work a crash. It happened in the eastbound lanes near Wabash Avenue of Flags.More >>
Wednesday's shooting at a Florida school is the 18th shooting at a school just this year. That is according to Everytown for Gun Safety, a non-profit gun control advocacy group.More >>
Wednesday's shooting at a Florida school is the 18th shooting at a school just this year. That is according to Everytown for Gun Safety, a non-profit gun control advocacy group.More >>
The 17 who were killed were both students and adults. The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was a former student who was expelled.More >>
The 17 who were killed were both students and adults. The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was a former student who was expelled.More >>
An emotional Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg confirmed Wednesday night that the toddler missing from Johns Island was found safe in Alabama.More >>
An emotional Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg confirmed Wednesday night that the toddler missing from Johns Island was found safe in Alabama.More >>
Newly discovered documents that were tucked away and almost forgotten in a family's attic for decades show the financial impact of the Montgomery Bus Boycott.More >>
Newly discovered documents that were tucked away and almost forgotten in a family's attic for decades show the financial impact of the Montgomery Bus Boycott.More >>
Alabama authorities say they have arrested a suspect in connection to the abduction of a Johns Island toddler.More >>
Alabama authorities say they have arrested a suspect in connection to the abduction of a Johns Island toddler.More >>
Police in Riverside confirm Heidi Todd - a missing 4-year-old from South Carolina - has been located after she was found in the car with her suspected captor.More >>
Police in Riverside confirm Heidi Todd - a missing 4-year-old from South Carolina - has been located after she was found in the car with her suspected captor.More >>
Students hiding in classrooms during the deadly Florida school shooting Wednesday captured the horrific moments gunshots rang out in social media video.More >>
Students hiding in classrooms during the deadly Florida school shooting Wednesday captured the horrific moments gunshots rang out in social media video.More >>
"What I think I feel good about is that some people don't appreciate firefighters and paramedics like they should and that's one of the reasons I wanted to do it, " says Mileena Painter.More >>
"What I think I feel good about is that some people don't appreciate firefighters and paramedics like they should and that's one of the reasons I wanted to do it, " says Mileena Painter.More >>
A man called 911 to say he found a body while committing a burglary in a motel.More >>
A man called 911 to say he found a body while committing a burglary in a motel.More >>
Lexington Two officials have released a statement after Airport High School assistant principal Dawn Diimmler was fired Monday night following a special board meeting.More >>
Lexington Two officials have released a statement after Airport High School assistant principal Dawn Diimmler was fired Monday night following a special board meeting.More >>
The Mississippi Department of Health is telling people not to eat the deer meat in counties possibly affected by Chronic Wasting Disease. This disease is found in white tailed deer.More >>
The Mississippi Department of Health is telling people not to eat the deer meat in counties possibly affected by Chronic Wasting Disease. This disease is found in white tailed deer.More >>