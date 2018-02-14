Active shooting training comes to Evansville, open to the public

Right now about 560 water customers in Troy pay about $3.74 per thousand gallons of water. Soon those rates could go up.More >>
Palmer Hanebutt turned 100-years-old and he's also celebrating his 77th wedding anniversary. He and his wife, Norma, celebrated with friends and family at SWIRCA.More >>
Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin Robbins held a soft opening on Wednesday and the rain didn't stop people from waiting outside.More >>
Part of the Lloyd Expressway is shut down while crews work a crash. It happened in the eastbound lanes near Wabash Avenue of Flags.More >>
Wednesday's shooting at a Florida school is the 18th shooting at a school just this year. That is according to Everytown for Gun Safety, a non-profit gun control advocacy group.More >>
The 17 who were killed were both students and adults. The suspect, 19-year-old Nicolas Cruz, was a former student who was expelled.More >>
An emotional Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg confirmed Wednesday night that the toddler missing from Johns Island was found safe in Alabama.More >>
Henderson County Sheriff's deputies apprehended the mother and boyfriend of a toddler who was shot last week.More >>
"What I think I feel good about is that some people don't appreciate firefighters and paramedics like they should and that's one of the reasons I wanted to do it, " says Mileena Painter.More >>
The mother of a 3-year-old boy who died after being struck by a vehicle late Monday night says she doesn't hold a grudge against the driver but wants to know what happened.More >>
Sheriff Ron Strickland said Ashley Oatis, 25, was killed in the shooting on Zion Hill Church Road. A family member tells us Oatis was a mother of two.More >>
The missing 4-year-old from South Carolina, Heidi Todd, has been found safe.More >>
Mardi Gras came to a violent end in New Orleans after three separate shootings that left five people wounded and three dead. MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch this report live on Morning Edition New Orleans police were investigating separate fatal shootings Fat Tuesday near the parade route. The first incident happened at about 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Union and Carondelet streets. Police Commander Paul Noel said a fight broke out among a group of peop...More >>
LIVE NOW: Update in missing 4-year-old from LowcountryMore >>
