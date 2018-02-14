Local Mother Daughter duo curling video goes viral

You may be one of the 22 million people who's seen the video of two women reenacting their hilarious version of curling. Well, they are actually from Whitesville, Kentucky.

The hilarious video shows Tara Groves and Debbie Connor's version of Whitesville curling.

In the video, Tara is sweeping with a Norwex mop, and her mother Debbie is pushing a Rumba vacuum cleaner yelling commands.

They told us they were watching the Norway and China curling match on Sunday. That's when they decided to make the video just for fun.

They said it took them three tries to get the rumba going straight. Once they saw the video, they thought it was funny and wanted to share it with family and friends on Facebook.

Now, that video has been seen over 22 million times and several national social media pages have shared it.

They can't help but laugh when watching themselves and glad others have too.

"I'm seeing people comment from Brazil and Australia, and they're laughing," Groves said." I don't know how to read their language so I don't know what it says, but I can read 'hahaha' so that's all I care about is that they're laughing with it. "

Debbie and Tara told us they don't plan on making any more videos. They say this has brought them more than enough attention.

