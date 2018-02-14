Vehicle overturned after crash at Lloyd and Wabash

Evansville police are investigating a crash that caused one vehicle to flip.

It happened in the eastbound lanes near Wabash Avenue of Flags around just after 5 p.m.

All lanes of the Lloyd were shut down while crews worked the scene.

