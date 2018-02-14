Dispatch: EB Lloyd closed at Wabash after crash

Part of the Lloyd Expressway is shut down while crews work a crash.

It happened in the eastbound lanes near Wabash Avenue of Flags.

We're told one vehicle overturned as a result.

The eastbound lanes at Wabash are closed. You are asked to avoid the Lloyd.

