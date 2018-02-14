Owensboro Thoroughbreds host anti-bullying event

On Wednesday, the Kentucky Thoroughbreds held a special event for school children in the area to learn more about anti-bullying (WFIE)

Students around Owensboro had the chance to watch a Kentucky Thoroughbreds basketball game while also learning to be better friends to one another.

Before the game, the children heard from speakers on how to react.

Even two Thouroughbred players had the chance to tell their story. They feel it's important for kids to hear from adults they see as role models.

"These kids look up to us, so we try to set the best example that we can for them, and we try to let them know that whether they're labeled as a weirdo or you're labeled as a cool person, that it's okay to be yourself," Point-Guard Tyshawn Patterson said. "It's okay to love yourself. It's okay to treat others with respect."

Teachers said their students hear about bullying all the time, but this event will hopefully open their eyes.

"They get to see it at the school level and we talk about it. But to see actual people that are older and role models telling how they deal with it and how they've dealt with it, I think it really helps them to see a wider world perspective of it," said Third Grade Teacher Adrianne Condray.

The teachers hope that students learning in this type of situation will make it more fun and engaging for their students

