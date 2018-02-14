Taking a Stand: Domestic Violence

Sadly, the topic of domestic violence has been in our headlines the last few days.

When discussing domestic violence, it’s important to remember that this is a pattern of power and control perpetrated by one intimate partner against another. It can include emotional/psychological abuse, verbal abuse, financial abuse, threats, sexual violence and physical violence.

These types of violence don’t discriminate and can impact people from all walks of life.

According to the national coalition against domestic violence, 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men in the United States have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner.

Those impacted can reach out for support.

Albion Fellow Bacon Center here in Evansville provides services to victims and their family & friends in both residential and non-residential programs. Our area is fortunate to have organizations like Albion and the Oasis Shelter in Owensboro. Their staff and volunteers do incredible work under difficult circumstances.

Prevention is possible and we can break the cycle. Albion works with youth in our community providing a curriculum called Safe Dates in middle and high schools to educate our youth on the dynamics of abuse and the elements of healthy relationships.

