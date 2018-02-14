Watch Live: Mass shooting at Florida high school

Over 22 million people have seen the hilarious video of Tara Groves and Debbie Connor of Whitesville of their version of curling.More >>
Over 22 million people have seen the hilarious video of Tara Groves and Debbie Connor of Whitesville of their version of curling.More >>
Part of the Lloyd Expressway is shut down while crews work a crash. It happened in the eastbound lanes near Wabash Avenue of Flags.More >>
Part of the Lloyd Expressway is shut down while crews work a crash. It happened in the eastbound lanes near Wabash Avenue of Flags.More >>
Students around Owensboro had the chance to watch a Kentucky Thoroughbreds basketball game while also learning to be better friends to one another.More >>
Students around Owensboro had the chance to watch a Kentucky Thoroughbreds basketball game while also learning to be better friends to one another.More >>
YMCA officials tell us Wolf was hired in September 2011 and was suspended indefinitely upon learning about the recent child molesting charges. We're told Wolf was cited in 2012 for having a child sitting on his lap, which violates the Y's established practices and training regarding maintaining appropriate boundaries.More >>
YMCA officials tell us Wolf was hired in September 2011 and was suspended indefinitely upon learning about the recent child molesting charges. We're told Wolf was cited in 2012 for having a child sitting on his lap, which violates the Y's established practices and training regarding maintaining appropriate boundaries.More >>
A group of students shared the love this Valentines Day and shared some food with those in need.More >>
A group of students shared the love this Valentines Day and shared some food with those in need.More >>
Police took the 18-year-old former student into custody without incident, about a mile from the school.More >>
Police took the 18-year-old former student into custody without incident, about a mile from the school.More >>
Investigators say they are searching for a person of interest in connection to the disappearance of a Johns Island toddler and a home invasion that injured her mother.More >>
Investigators say they are searching for a person of interest in connection to the disappearance of a Johns Island toddler and a home invasion that injured her mother.More >>
Passengers on board a flight from San Francisco to Honolulu got quite a scare Tuesday when an engine covering apparently came off mid-flight.More >>
Passengers on board a flight from San Francisco to Honolulu got quite a scare Tuesday when an engine covering apparently came off mid-flight.More >>
The shooting in Las Vegas is the deadliest mass shooting by a single gunman in U.S. history.More >>
The shooting in Las Vegas is the deadliest mass shooting by a single gunman in U.S. history.More >>
A parent of a Meadow ISD student is not happy with the comic book that was provided to her daughter by her teacher as reading material. The comic book in question is Conan: Shadows Over Kush. That particular comic book is rated for people ages 16 and older. Cassidy Dixon's daughter is 11 years old and in the 5th grade at Meadow ISD. .More >>
A parent of a Meadow ISD student is not happy with the comic book that was provided to her daughter by her teacher as reading material. The comic book in question is Conan: Shadows Over Kush. That particular comic book is rated for people ages 16 and older. Cassidy Dixon's daughter is 11 years old and in the 5th grade at Meadow ISD. .More >>
Amarillo police are investigating an officer involved shooting at Faith City Mission.More >>
Amarillo police are investigating an officer involved shooting at Faith City Mission.More >>
The Mississippi Department of Health is telling people not to eat the deer meat in counties possibly affected by Chronic Wasting Disease. This disease is found in white tailed deer.More >>
The Mississippi Department of Health is telling people not to eat the deer meat in counties possibly affected by Chronic Wasting Disease. This disease is found in white tailed deer.More >>