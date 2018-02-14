Indiana Sunday alcohol sales bill could take effect sooner

YMCA officials tell us Wolf was hired in September 2011 and was suspended indefinitely upon learning about the recent child molesting charges. We're told Wolf was cited in 2012 for having a child sitting on his lap, which violates the Y's established practices and training regarding maintaining appropriate boundaries.More >>
A group of students shared the love this Valentines Day and shared some food with those in need.More >>
Indiana residents may be able to buy carryout alcohol on Sundays sooner than first expected.More >>
Police say an Evansville pair is facing charges after more than a pound of pot was found in their west side apartment.More >>
A sweet start to the day for a lot of people in the Tri-State, whose valentines sent them a "cuddlegram" through the Humane Society's fundraiser.More >>
Reports of shots fired with injuries at a high school in Parkland, Florida.More >>
Multiple people are injured as law enforcement continue to search for the shooter in Parkland, Florida.More >>
Investigators are trying to piece together a home invasion that ended with the disappearance of a four-year-old girl reported missing Tuesday night on Johns Island.More >>
A second-grade teacher and her husband found themselves in handcuffs when an undercover narcotics sting targeted their home.More >>
Henderson County Sheriff's deputies apprehended the mother and boyfriend of a toddler who was shot last week.More >>
President Donald Trump wants to replace part of the federal food stamp program with boxes of food delivered to your front door.More >>
Haas was the passenger in a Ferrari that collided with a BMW. Wilson was sideswiped in the accident.More >>
Mardi Gras came to a violent end in New Orleans after three separate shootings that left five people wounded and three dead. MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch this report live on Morning Edition New Orleans police were investigating separate fatal shootings Fat Tuesday near the parade route. The first incident happened at about 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Union and Carondelet streets. Police Commander Paul Noel said a fight broke out among a group of peop...More >>
The mother of a 3-year-old boy who died after being struck by a vehicle late Monday night says she doesn't hold a grudge against the driver but wants to know what happened.More >>
