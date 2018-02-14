Joshua Academy 2nd graders give back on Valentine's Day

Second graders from Joshua Academy serve desserts to patrons at First Ebenezer Baptist Church. (WFIE)

A group of students shared the love this Valentines Day and shared some food with those in need.

Second graders from Joshua Academy Charter School served desserts to patrons at the First Ebenezer Baptist Church off of Linwood Ave. Wednesday morning.

Most field trips start with the teacher's idea, but this one was the brainchild of the students. One of the second-grade teachers stated that the students wanted to show love by serving others on Valentines Day.

The teachers talked it through and the field trip was scheduled.

The students served patrons at the Hot Food Center of Harvest Time Inner City Ministries deserts and collected non-perishable foods and other items to donate to the outreach ministry.

HarvestTime serves hot meals on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from noon until 2 p.m.

