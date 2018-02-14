Valentine's Day 'cuddlegrams' help raise funds for VHS

A sweet start to the day for a lot of people in the Tri-State, whose valentines sent them a "cuddlegram" through the Humane Society's fundraiser.

These expressions of love, reaching farther than local offices: the money raised through this fundraiser will help Vanderburgh Humane Society volunteers care for their animals.

Over the past year, almost 3,000 animals have been sheltered at VHS, more than 2,000 have been adopted, including dogs from Puerto Rico, and 608 animals have been helped through foster care.

The River Kitty Cat Cafe helped find 54 cats homes, on top of that, VHS decreased euthanasia by 84% since their spay and neuter clinic opened.

"We can't do it without the support of our community, so, we try to have fundraisers throughout the year that benefit people, too. I mean, this is convenient for a lot of people who needed something to do for Valentine's Day, but it helps the animals. And a lot of people will appreciate that their loved one cared enough to get something for them that also helps a great cause." says VHS's Development Coordinator, Amanda Coburn.

Because of the great response to cuddlegrams, more than $4,000 was raised to help VHS. Coburn says that'll help pay for about two weeks of the non-profit's Vectren bill.

If you missed out on cuddle-grams, you can still help VHS!

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.