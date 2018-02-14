EPD: Pair caught with pound of pot in Evansville apartment

Police say an Evansville pair is facing charges after more than a pound of pot was found in their west side apartment. (Source: Evansville Police Dept.)

According to EPD, the investigation began when an officer saw 19-year-old Khiry Waddell do a drug deal outside of his Mary St. apartment.

Police say the officer stopped Waddell and asked him if he lived in the complex and he yes as he walked away and went into an apartment.The officer then walked by the apartment and smelled marijuana.

The officer knocked on the door and when a woman inside, 19-year-old Bianka Washington, answered, police say the officer could smell the odor of raw marijuana.

Police say they got a search warrant for the home and found a bag containing more than 500 grams of marijuana and over $3,000 in cash.

Waddell and Washington were both arrested and booked into jail early Wednesday morning.

Police say this is Waddell's third drug dealing charge in less than a year.

