Berry Global considering $70M Evansville investment expansion

Berry Global is considering a $70-million expansion of its plastic production at its headquarters in downtown Evansville. To entice the company, the city has offered millions in tax benefits.More >>
A new study from the Better Business Bureau says that the online love you found might actually be part of a scheme to take your money.More >>
President Donald Trump announced plans to make major cuts to SNAP benefits on Monday during his budget request for 2019.More >>
A new Protective Order Assistance office just opened in Vanderburgh County.More >>
Bud and Minnie have been married 73 years and share their secrets to a long and happy marriage.More >>
Adrianna Kleckley McCullar will not have anyone disrespecting her brother.More >>
After a week of eye irritation, the woman pulled a worm from her eye. She visited doctors but removed most of the additional worms herself during the following few weeks.More >>
President Donald Trump's administration wants to replace half of SNAP recipients' monthly cash benefits with a box of food.More >>
President Donald Trump wants to replace part of the federal food stamp program with boxes of food delivered to your front door.More >>
The Mississippi Department of Health is telling people not to eat the deer meat in counties possibly affected by Chronic Wasting Disease. This disease is found in white tailed deer.More >>
Lexington Two officials have released a statement after Airport High School assistant principal Dawn Diimmler was fired Monday night following a special board meeting.More >>
The FBI says a man wanted for multiple armed sexual assaults in Los Angeles could be here in South Carolina.More >>
A man in Virginia was asked by his neighbor’s nephew to check on the neighbor, leading to a disturbing discovery.More >>
Alivia Viellieux died at her home, after a hospitalization for influenza. The Delaware County coroner says she died from pneumonia.More >>
"What I think I feel good about is that some people don't appreciate firefighters and paramedics like they should and that's one of the reasons I wanted to do it, " says Mileena Painter.More >>
