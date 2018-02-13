Protective Order Assistance Office now open in Vanderburgh Co. - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Protective Order Assistance Office now open in Vanderburgh Co.

By Brittany Harry, Reporter
VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) -

A new Protective Order Assistance office just opened in Vanderburgh County. 

Before the office opened, victims would have to fill out forms in a busy room. Now they can meet with a worker in private on the second floor of the courts building. 

Court officials say there is a need for it in Vanderburgh County.

We're told the hope is to reduce sexual assault and domestic violence. 

