Protective Order Assistance Office now open in Vanderburgh Co.

A new Protective Order Assistance office just opened in Vanderburgh County.

Before the office opened, victims would have to fill out forms in a busy room. Now they can meet with a worker in private on the second floor of the courts building.

Court officials say there is a need for it in Vanderburgh County.

We're told the hope is to reduce sexual assault and domestic violence.

