3 arrested for Nov. murder of Donald Freels

Three people are in jail facing charges in a November murder.

46-year old Carolyn Butler and 23-year old Zachery Hunter are in the Vanderburgh County Jail. 35-year-old Leroy Hunter was arrested in Oklahoma City.

These three are accused in the death of 23-year-old Donald Freels. His body was found in a field at Ellis park.

Evansville Police say it all started near Second Avenue in Evansville. They say no one else is wanted in this murder.

We are told text messages between Butler and Freels show that they planned to meet on Second Avenue near the Army Surplus store for a drug deal.

Butler told police she drove there with the other two suspects in her car. That is when both Hunters shot Freels a total of seven times. They put Freels in the car, and Butler drove them to Ellis Park.

She says they "dumped him like trash" there.

Police say this case has always been active, but detectives got a tip a couple of days ago. They worked around the clock to make these arrests.

Now, even though police say they have all three murder suspects in custody, they are still looking for more information from yet another drug deal ending in murder.

"If you are selling drugs in the Evansville or any other community, there's only so many people that you're going to come in to contact with," says Sgt. Jason Cullum with the Evansville Police Department. "You're going to come in to contact with your customers. You're going to come in to contact with the cops. And in some cases you're going to come in to contact with killers. We are increasing our efforts not just to address murders, but to address the issue of drug dealing in our community."

Police say they are working on getting a detective down to Oklahoma City to interview Leroy Hunter. They will start the expedition process to bring him back to Vanderburgh County.

