More than 100 employers on hand for UE's biggest job fair

More than 100 employers scouted for new hires at the university of Evansville on Tuesday.

They weren't just offering jobs, but internships and co-ops to help students be career-ready by graduation.

"You come to this, you can meet 100 employers in the course of several hours, and see what opportunities are out there, and what may line up for you," explained Emily Fielder, UE Employer Development Director.

UE holds three job fairs every year, but Tuesday's is the biggest one.

Organizers say that while some of the employers are from out of state, the University received a grant to help focus on keeping graduates in Indiana.

