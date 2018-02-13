Mike Libs happy to help create special moments for Valentine's Day

It's not too late to pick up that special someone a gift right before Valentine's Day.

We stopped by Mike Libs to see how business was going Tuesday. Owner Mike Libs says he has had to bring in some more help to serve last-minute shoppers.

Libs says the shop, located off South Green River Road, has been packed. The owner says he is happy to provide a special memory during the holiday.

"They walk in that door, they're kids in a candy shop, what else can I say," Libs explained. "Everybody's in a great mood because it is candy. It's chocolates. It's a gift. It's a perfect storm as they say."

The most popular item sold? Well, Libs says it is their pecan flip-overs, but don't call them turtles.

