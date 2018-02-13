Bokeh Lounge has a new owner

A historic Haynie's Corner staple will soon be under new ownership.

Bokeh Lounge is a cocktail bar and grill, that offers live music and entertainment.

The announcement was made on Monday and the new owner, Moriah Hopgood, is a name that many patrons at Haynie's Corner are familiar with.

Hopgood currently owns Mo's House, which is also located in the Haynie's Corner Arts District.

Bokeh lounge was established in January 2011.

