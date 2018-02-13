Last second shoppers running out of time for Valentine's Day

If you haven't bought that special someone a gift for Valentine's Day yet, good news, there's still time.

Zeidler's Flower Shop is still taking orders, but you have to act quick. Workers have been busy fulfilling orders on flowers, stuffed animals and more.

Officials say this time of year is always busy, but it's all about making memories for everyone across the Tri-State.

"To see their smiling faces is a treat," Diane Maddox, VP or Retail Sales, explained. "They come in and want to fill out their own card or they want to pick out their own teddy bear or box of candy and it is very special. We know it's a very special time of year and it's one that we love to do. We get excited about the people that come in."

Zeidler's say if you're still looking for a gift, give them a call or order online.

