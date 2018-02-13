Colts to introduce Head Coach Frank Reich at 2:30 - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Colts to introduce Head Coach Frank Reich at 2:30

INDIANAPOLIS (WFIE) -

Indianapolis Colts Owner & CEO Jim Irsay and General Manager Chris Ballard will introduce Head Coach Frank Reich to Indianapolis on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.

