Colts to introduce Head Coach Frank Reich at 2:30

A federal appeals court in Kentucky ruled that the state must pay relatives of foster children that are caring for them.More >>
Three arrests have been made in connection with the murder of Donald Freels, whose body was found near Ellis Park in the fall.More >>
Indianapolis Colts Owner & CEO Jim Irsay and General Manager Chris Ballard will introduce Head Coach Frank Reich to Indianapolis on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.More >>
You must be at least 16 or older by April 2018 to apply to most of the park's seasonal positions. A limited number of jobs allow a minimum age of 14 on the date of the application.More >>
YMCA officials tell us Wolf was hired in September 2011 and was suspended indefinitely upon learning about the recent child molesting charges. We're told Wolf was cited in 2012 for having a child sitting on his lap, which violates the Y's established practices and training regarding maintaining appropriate boundaries.More >>
Adrianna Kleckley McCullar will not have anyone disrespecting her brother.More >>
After a week of eye irritation, the woman pulled a worm from her eye. She visited doctors but removed most of the additional worms herself during the following few weeks.More >>
A man in Virginia was asked by his neighbor’s nephew to check on the neighbor, leading to a disturbing discovery.More >>
A mother accused of following her son to his northwest Charlotte school and pulling a knife on two teens she thought were bullying him is now suing Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools after she was injured during the altercation that followed.More >>
The NOPD is investigating a double shooting at the intersection of Union and Carondelet Streets. Initial reports show two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds.More >>
The mother of a 3-year-old boy who died after being struck by a vehicle late Monday night says she doesn't hold a grudge against the driver but wants to know what happened.More >>
Further investigation into allegations that a former Woden ISD teacher had been involved in an inappropriate texting relationship resulted in her being arrested on four felony charges because she is now accused of having improper relationships with two students.More >>
Nine people were taken to the hospital after a float in a parade New Roads parades crashed Tuesday, officials have confirmed.More >>
The Mississippi Department of Health is telling people not to eat the deer meat in counties possibly affected by Chronic Wasting Disease. This disease is found in white tailed deer.More >>
President Donald Trump wants to replace part of the federal food stamp program with boxes of food delivered to your front door.More >>
