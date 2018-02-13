Holiday World & Splashin' Safari looking to fill 2,200 seasonal positions

If you're in need of a summer job, Holiday World & Splashin' Safari is hiring!

They are prepared to fill 2,200 seasonal positions in the next coming weeks.

You must be at least 16 or older by April 2018 to apply to most of the park's seasonal positions. A limited number of jobs allow a minimum age of 14 on the date of the application.

Retirees and other adults seeking seasonal employment are also encouraged to apply.

Seasonal employees in need of a ride to work will be able to take advantage of the Employee Transportation Program at a normal fee. Bus rides will be offered from Owensboro, Kentucky and in Evansville, Newburgh, Boonville, Lynnville, Haubstadt, Huntingburg, Jasper, Ferdinand, and Tell City, Indiana.

Click here to view job descriptions and fill out an application.

Holiday World opens on May 5. Splashin' Safari opens May 10.

