Arrested Scott Elem. teacher reprimanded by YMCA in 2012

The YMCA of Southwestern Indiana has released a statement regarding the arrest of Scott Elementary teacher Justin Wolf.

YMCA officials tell us Wolf was hired in September 2011 and was suspended indefinitely upon learning about the recent child molesting charges.

We're told Wolf was cited in 2012 for having a child sitting on his lap, which violates the Y's established practices and training regarding maintaining appropriate boundaries.

"We investigated the situation, which included interviewing the child's mother, and there was no indication or evidence of sexual abuse," said YMCA CEO Derick Stewart. "He was reprimanded, reassigned, required to retake our mandatory child safety training, and informed that a future violation would be grounds for termination. We have not received a complaint against him since 2012. The child and the child’s family continue to be Y members."

Wolf was arrested last week on child molesting charges after the mother of one of his students reported him to the police.

According to a probable cause affidavit, officials were told by the young victim that Wolf "cupped" the student's privates and rubbed the student's buttocks on three different occasions.

After deputies talked to the victim's mother, a forensic interview was scheduled at Holly's House. During the interview, the victim said Wolf would touch them while helping with homework.

During school hours on Friday, detectives went to Scott Elementary to ask Wolf to come to the Sheriff's Operation Center for an interview.

In the interview, the affidavit states Wolf denied the allegations at first. Through the course of that interview, Wolf confessed to the allegations and provided a detailed statement to detectives.

After Wolf stopped denying the allegations, he apologized for what he had done to the student, the affidavit states.

Wolf was taken into custody and placed in the Vanderburgh County Jail and charged with child molesting.

On Saturday, Wolf was released from jail after appearing in paper court. As part of his release, the judge ordered Wolf to have no contact with the victim.

EVSC placed Wolf on suspension without pay. He is due back in court on Wednesday, February 14.

