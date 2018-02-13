Arrested Scott Elem. teacher reprimanded by YMCA in 2012

Indianapolis Colts Owner & CEO Jim Irsay and General Manager Chris Ballard will introduce Head Coach Frank Reich to Indianapolis on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.More >>
Three arrests have been made in connection with the murder of Donald Freels, whose body was found near Ellis Park in the fall.More >>
You must be at least 16 or older by April 2018 to apply to most of the park's seasonal positions. A limited number of jobs allow a minimum age of 14 on the date of the application.More >>
YMCA officials tell us Wolf was hired in September 2011 and was suspended indefinitely upon learning about the recent child molesting charges. We're told Wolf was cited in 2012 for having a child sitting on his lap, which violates the Y's established practices and training regarding maintaining appropriate boundaries.More >>
Three men are facing charges after a drug investigation.More >>
Adrianna Kleckley McCullar will not have anyone disrespecting her brother.More >>
After a week of eye irritation, the woman pulled a worm from her eye. She visited doctors but removed most of the additional worms herself during the following few weeks.More >>
Two 19-year-olds were arrested after allegedly beating, stabbing and leaving the young woman for dead.More >>
A 3-year-old boy walking along on a highway was killed late Monday night when he was struck by a vehicle, the state Highway Patrol says.More >>
A man in Virginia was asked by his neighbor’s nephew to check on the neighbor, leading to a disturbing discovery.More >>
Further investigation into allegations that a former Woden ISD teacher had been involved in an inappropriate texting relationship resulted in her being arrested on four felony charges because she is now accused of having improper relationships with two students.More >>
If you see a Honda Odyssey van with tag number NIS5N, call police immediately.More >>
A mother accused of following her son to his northwest Charlotte school and pulling a knife on two teens she thought were bullying him is now suing Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools after she was injured during the altercation that followed.More >>
President Donald Trump wants to replace part of the federal food stamp program with boxes of food delivered to your front door.More >>
Enjoy the scenes of New Orleans without having to brave the cold temperatures and windy conditions.More >>
