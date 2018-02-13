3 arrested during Evansville drug investigation

Three men are facing charges after a drug investigation.

According to Evansville police, the EPD SWAT team, DEA, JTF, and ATF agents made multiple arrests during a narcotics investigation in the 2700 block of S. Roosevelt Monday afternoon.

Police say they found narcotics, cash, and several guns in the home.

Authorities arrested Terrance Robinson and James Potts on federal gun charges.

Kelvin Nails was arrested on charges of dealing marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance.

