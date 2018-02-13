Volunteers sort, pack thousands of Girl Scouts cookie orders

Sweet treats just in time for Valentines Day could be headed your way.

Volunteers across Southwest Indiana are busy sorting and packing up Girl Scout cookie orders.

Tuesday was the second day of dock delivery for local troops in Vanderburgh and Warrick Counties, but you'll see volunteers all over Southwest Indiana making deliveries for troops.

Over the past 24 hours at a warehouse off Highway 41 in Evansville volunteers sorted through more than 7,600 cases of cookies.

"This is the main hub, this is where all the cookies are shipped out of to the 11 counties. You'll see girls, probably last night as well at cookie booths. And cookie booths will run through March 11th. So, if you didn't see a girl scout, you can pick it up at a local

area business that supports the girls." says Gir Scouts of Southwest Indiana Director of Product Sales, Melissa Rynkiewich.

Through Girl Scouts Cookie sales, officials tell us money stays in southwest Indiana and helps girls achieve their goals, trips they want to take and

projects they want to support.

