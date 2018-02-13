Volunteers sort, pack thousands of Girl Scouts cookie orders

A second arrest has been made in connection with the murder of Donald Freels, whose body was found near Ellis Park in the fall.More >>
A second arrest has been made in connection with the murder of Donald Freels, whose body was found near Ellis Park in the fall.More >>
Sweet treats just in time for Valentines Day could be headed your way. Volunteers across Southwest Indiana are busy sorting and packing up Girl Scout cookie orders.More >>
Sweet treats just in time for Valentines Day could be headed your way. Volunteers across Southwest Indiana are busy sorting and packing up Girl Scout cookie orders.More >>
Evansville Regional Airport officials and an airline will announce a new service Tuesday morning.More >>
Evansville Regional Airport officials and an airline will announce a new service Tuesday morning.More >>
The multimillion-dollar gap in school funding that Indiana legislative leaders have pledged to fill is larger than first projected.More >>
The multimillion-dollar gap in school funding that Indiana legislative leaders have pledged to fill is larger than first projected.More >>
Support is flooding social media for the two victims shot and killed after Sunday's apparent double murder-suicide in Evansville.More >>
Support is flooding social media for the two victims shot and killed after Sunday's apparent double murder-suicide in Evansville.More >>
Adrianna Kleckley McCullar will not have anyone disrespecting her brother.More >>
Adrianna Kleckley McCullar will not have anyone disrespecting her brother.More >>
After a week of eye irritation, the woman pulled a worm from her eye. She visited doctors but removed most of the additional worms herself during the following few weeks.More >>
After a week of eye irritation, the woman pulled a worm from her eye. She visited doctors but removed most of the additional worms herself during the following few weeks.More >>
A 3-year-old boy walking along on a highway was killed late Monday night when he was struck by a vehicle, the state Highway Patrol says.More >>
A 3-year-old boy walking along on a highway was killed late Monday night when he was struck by a vehicle, the state Highway Patrol says.More >>
Two 19-year-olds were arrested after allegedly beating, stabbing and leaving the young woman for dead.More >>
Two 19-year-olds were arrested after allegedly beating, stabbing and leaving the young woman for dead.More >>
Kim would have made the Olympic team with ease four years ago, but she was 13 at the time, too young to make the trip to Russia.More >>
Kim would have made the Olympic team with ease four years ago, but she was 13 at the time, too young to make the trip to Russia.More >>
A man in Virginia was asked by his neighbor’s nephew to check on the neighbor, leading to a disturbing discovery.More >>
A man in Virginia was asked by his neighbor’s nephew to check on the neighbor, leading to a disturbing discovery.More >>
If you see a Honda Odyssey van with tag number NIS5N, call police immediately.More >>
If you see a Honda Odyssey van with tag number NIS5N, call police immediately.More >>
It's been two weeks since Ajah Blackledge has been seen.More >>
It's been two weeks since Ajah Blackledge has been seen.More >>
The mother of Holt High School basketball star, Jalen Merriweather, is speaking out and pleading for the capture of her son's killer.More >>
The mother of Holt High School basketball star, Jalen Merriweather, is speaking out and pleading for the capture of her son's killer.More >>
When a man had a change of heart and asked a woman he had hired for sex to leave his home, Paragould police say she refused to leave and threatened to kill him.More >>
When a man had a change of heart and asked a woman he had hired for sex to leave his home, Paragould police say she refused to leave and threatened to kill him.More >>