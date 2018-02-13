Indiana facing larger school funding gap than projected

The multimillion-dollar gap in school funding that Indiana legislative leaders have pledged to fill is larger than first projected.

The Indiana House and Senate have each approved bills allowing an additional $25 million in school funding this year, but The Indianapolis Star reports that a new state legislative analysis predicts a shortfall of nearly $60 million next year.

Officials have warned public schools that they could receive less money than expected because of an unanticipated increase in statewide student enrollment. That could force a cut in per-student payments to schools.

Republican Senate Appropriations Committee chairman Ryan Mishler says he's focused on making sure this year's gap is covered and then look at next year's shortfall.

