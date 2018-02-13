Three arrests made in murder of man found near Ellis Park

Three arrests have been made in connection with the murder of Donald Freels, whose body was found near Ellis Park in the fall.

Evansville police say 23-year-old Zachery Hunter (mugshot not yet available) was arrested Tuesday on a murder warrant.

Leroy Hunter has been taken into custody in Oklahoma City.

Breaking: EPD says a third person has been arrested in the Freels murder case. He was arrested in Oklahoma City less than an hour ago. Watch the live press conference now on @14News pic.twitter.com/1USrMaGRAW — Kate O'Rourke (@Kate14News) February 13, 2018

Freels was found dead from a gunshot wound back in November. Investigators believe Freels was shot during a drug deal in the 1100 block of N. 2nd Ave. in Evansville. Police believe Zachery Hunter fired several shots at Freels.

Freels's body was later found near Ellis Park.

[PREVIOUS: Detectives return to scene as homicide investigation moves forward]

Monday night, police arrested the first suspect in the case, 46-year-old Carolyn Michelle Butler. According to the Vanderburgh Co. Jail website, Butler was booked into jail early Tuesday morning on a murder charge.

Police say they believe both Hunters and Butler were together when they met Freels.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call EPD or WeTip at 1-800-78-CRIME.

