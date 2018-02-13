Arrest made in connection with murder of man found dead near Ellis Park

Evansville Regional Airport officials and an airline will announce a new service Tuesday morning.More >>
Evansville Regional Airport officials and an airline will announce a new service Tuesday morning.More >>
An arrest has been made in connection with the murder of Donald Freels whose body was found near Ellis Park in the fall.More >>
An arrest has been made in connection with the murder of Donald Freels whose body was found near Ellis Park in the fall.More >>
The multimillion-dollar gap in school funding that Indiana legislative leaders have pledged to fill is larger than first projected.More >>
The multimillion-dollar gap in school funding that Indiana legislative leaders have pledged to fill is larger than first projected.More >>
Support is flooding social media for the two victims shot and killed after Sunday's apparent double murder-suicide in Evansville.More >>
Support is flooding social media for the two victims shot and killed after Sunday's apparent double murder-suicide in Evansville.More >>
An escaped inmate is back in custody. Indiana State Police say they got a tip and found 23-year-old Darian Givens hiding in a basement at a home near Howard Street and Taylor Avenue in Evansville.More >>
An escaped inmate is back in custody. Indiana State Police say they got a tip and found 23-year-old Darian Givens hiding in a basement at a home near Howard Street and Taylor Avenue in Evansville.More >>
Adrianna Kleckley McCullar will not have anyone disrespecting her brother.More >>
Adrianna Kleckley McCullar will not have anyone disrespecting her brother.More >>
After a week of eye irritation, the woman pulled a worm from her eye. She visited doctors but removed most of the additional worms herself during the following few weeks.More >>
After a week of eye irritation, the woman pulled a worm from her eye. She visited doctors but removed most of the additional worms herself during the following few weeks.More >>
Kim would have made the Olympic team with ease four years ago, but she was 13 at the time, too young to make the trip to Russia.More >>
Kim would have made the Olympic team with ease four years ago, but she was 13 at the time, too young to make the trip to Russia.More >>
Two 19-year-olds were arrested after allegedly beating, stabbing and leaving the young woman for dead.More >>
Two 19-year-olds were arrested after allegedly beating, stabbing and leaving the young woman for dead.More >>
A man in Virginia was asked by his neighbor’s nephew to check on the neighbor, leading to a disturbing discovery.More >>
A man in Virginia was asked by his neighbor’s nephew to check on the neighbor, leading to a disturbing discovery.More >>
One man is dead and two others hurt after a late night shooting in Eastover around midnight Saturday.More >>
One man is dead and two others hurt after a late night shooting in Eastover around midnight Saturday.More >>
Further investigation into allegations that a former Woden ISD teacher had been involved in an inappropriate texting relationship resulted in her being arrested on four felony charges because she is now accused of having improper relationships with two students.More >>
Further investigation into allegations that a former Woden ISD teacher had been involved in an inappropriate texting relationship resulted in her being arrested on four felony charges because she is now accused of having improper relationships with two students.More >>
Testimony resumed this morning in the Upatoi murder trial in Columbus.More >>
Testimony resumed this morning in the Upatoi murder trial in Columbus.More >>
Enjoy the scenes of New Orleans without having to brave the cold temperatures and windy conditions.More >>
Enjoy the scenes of New Orleans without having to brave the cold temperatures and windy conditions.More >>
A Colleton County preacher accused of raping some of his former church members will be allowed access to his tabernacle.More >>
A Colleton County preacher accused of raping some of his former church members will be allowed access to his tabernacle.More >>