Arrest made in connection with murder of man found dead near Ellis Park

An arrest has been made in connection with the murder of Donald Freels, whose body was found near Ellis Park in the fall.

Police say 46-year-old Carolyn Michelle Butler was arrested Monday for "her role in the homicide." According to the Vanderburgh Co. Jail website, Butler was booked into jail early Tuesday morning on a murder charge.

Freels was found dead from a gunshot wound back in November. Investigators believe Freels was shot and killed during a drug deal in Evansville and then his body was later found near Ellis Park.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call EPD or WeTip at 1-800-78-CRIME.

