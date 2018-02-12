Friends show support on social media after apparent double murder-suicide

Support is flooding social media for the two victims shot and killed after Sunday's apparent double murder-suicide in Evansville.

[PREVIOUS: 3 dead in Sunday shooting, EPD timeline involves history of threats]

A fundraiser page created for Richard Popp's funeral expenses reads, "two children lost their father. Richard was loved by so many and his life was taken from us all."

A close friend of Maygen Sears took to Facebook writing, "I can't believe you are gone, you are the sweetest person I know," wrote Tiffany Isbell.

We learned Maygen and Daniel Sears were scheduled to appear in court this week.

Maygen had a temporary restraining order against Daniel. We're told she was hoping it would become permanent. Officers say they were trying to locate Sears Sunday morning.

"I don't think he cared that we were looking for him. I think he had his day planned out. He knew what he was going to do," said EPD's Sergeant Jason Cullum during Monday's press conference.

We spoke to Kimberly Griest, who says she had known Daniel Sears for decades.

"It's just very shocking, for every one," Griest told us. "I thought he was a family man. He took that pretty seriously."

Griest says she and Sears both played basketball at Central High School.

"He had a lot of friends," Griest said. "He had a lot of people who cared about him. A lot of people who thought the world of him. This just seems completely out of his character."

Authorities are calling the shootings a domestic violence tragedy.

"Obviously we wish we had had Mr. Sears in custody prior to Sunday morning," Sgt. Cullum explained. "We had taken numerous steps to try to make that happen. We just hadn't caught up to him yet."

Police do not believe the shootings were random. Maygen and Daniels sears were married, and police believe both of them knew Richard Popp.

If you or any one you know is a victim of domestic violence, call The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or for TTY 1-800-787-3224.

Copyright 2018. WFIE. All rights reserved.