Indiana Women’s Basketball Takes Barn Burner Back to Bloomington With 52-44 Win Over Purdue

Indiana Women’s Basketball picked up its first win inside Mackey Arena since 2008 as it won a battle, 52-44, over Purdue on Monday night.

Senior forward Amanda Cahill led the way with her ninth double-double of the season, with a game-high 16 points and 11 rebounds to go along with two blocks, an assist and a steal. Senior guard Tyra Buss scored all of her 13 points in the second half to go along with three assists, three rebounds and a game-high five steals.

Junior forward Kym Royster contributed eight points, five rebounds, two assists and a block while freshman guard Bendu Yeaney added six points, seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block.

The win is the first for IU since it last picked up the victory in Mackey on Jan. 18, 2008. It also marked the first series sweep for the Hoosiers since the 1984-85. On the season, the Hoosiers have won six-straight on the season, its longest Big Ten regular season win streak since 2001-02.

Both teams struggled from the field, with Indiana shooting 37.7 percent to Purdue’s 29.8 percent while the Boilermakers won the battle on the boards, 40-34. The Hoosiers dished out 13 assists on 20 made field goals and added six blocks in the win. Indiana (14-12, 7-6 B1G) struggled from the field in the opening quarter, shooting just 11.8 percent and falling behind 13-4. Cahill started off the game with the first bucket on an elbow jumper but after that the Hoosiers fell mostly silent as Purdue (16-10, 7-5 B1G) finished the quarter on a 9-0 run.

Offensively things came together for Indiana in the second, who capitalized on Purdue’s slump to go on a 10-0 run to open the quarter and outscore them 18-9 in the frame. They would take their first lead off a Cahill but the Boilermakers would take it right back on the next possession. The two teams would exchange ties until the final minute of the half, as Purdue’s Karissa McLaughlin would give her team a 3-point lead, 22-19, on a triple. But the Hoosiers would also respond as freshman guard Jaelynn Penn added her only 3-pointer of the game to tie it 22-all at the break.

Coming out in the third, Purdue would stretch its lead to six, 29-23, with 5:36 to play. Indiana clawed its way back in with a Cahill bucket off her own offensive board and Buss took a dribble back and connected from long range with 4:57 to play. IU would close out the half with the final two buckets as Royster found Buss on the kickout and Buss dumped it down low to Marchese to take a 32-29 lead.

Cahill opened up the fourth quarter with a conventional 3-point play as the Boilermakers would come within two with 7:46 to play but Yeaney would be IU’s response, with an elbow jumper and a steal and coast-to-coast layup to force a timeout. It would start a streak of five-straight field goals for Indiana who took its first double-digit lead, 45-35, with 4:29 left in the contest. The lead would come down to seven but the Boilermakers would be forced to foul and send Buss to the line in the bonus who hit four free throws down the stretch to complete the win.

NOTABLE

The Hoosiers sweep the season series vs. Purdue for the first time since the 1984-85 season.

Indiana has won six games in a row. The six Big Ten games in a row is the most under head coach Teri Moren.

The last time Indiana won six straight Big Ten games in the regular season was the 1982-83 season. Including the Big Ten Tournament, the last time Indiana has won six Big Ten games in a row was the 2001-02 season.

This was Indiana’s first win at Purdue since a 66-54 victory on Jan. 14, 2008.

Trailing 13-4 at the end of the first quarter, the Hoosiers scored the first 10 points of the second quarter to take a 14-13 lead. The Hoosiers held Purdue without a point for the opening five minutes and 23 seconds of the second quarter.

Indiana outscored Purdue 18-9 in the second quarter. The Hoosiers shot 7-of-13 (53.8 percent) from the field in the second quarter and held Purdue to 3-of-16 (18.8 percent) from the field in the quarter.

Indiana held Purdue to a season low 44 points. The Hoosier defense limited the Boilermakers to 17-of-57 (29.8 percent) from the field for the game.

Indiana committed a season-low of eight turnovers.

Amanda Cahill recorded her 38th career double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Cahill ranks third in IU history for most double-doubles.

After being held scoreless in the first half, Tyra Buss scored 13 points and pushed her Indiana career scoring record to 2,119 points.

Courtesy: IU Media Relations