ISP: Escaped inmate found hiding in a basement

Support is flooding social media for the two victims shot and killed after Sunday's apparent double murder-suicide in Evansville.More >>
Support is flooding social media for the two victims shot and killed after Sunday's apparent double murder-suicide in Evansville.More >>
An escaped inmate is back in custody. Indiana State Police say they got a tip and found 23-year-old Darian Givens hiding in a basement at a home near Howard Street and Taylor Avenue in Evansville.More >>
An escaped inmate is back in custody. Indiana State Police say they got a tip and found 23-year-old Darian Givens hiding in a basement at a home near Howard Street and Taylor Avenue in Evansville.More >>
The $66-million multi-phase construction project on the Physical Activities Center at the University of Southern Indiana has been delayed for several months.More >>
The $66-million multi-phase construction project on the Physical Activities Center at the University of Southern Indiana has been delayed for several months.More >>
The Warrick County Council just approved a 10 year tax phase in for Alcoa. This comes about 7 months after Alcoa announced plans to restart three of it's potlines.More >>
The Warrick County Council just approved a 10 year tax phase in for Alcoa. This comes about 7 months after Alcoa announced plans to restart three of it's potlines.More >>
According to the probable cause affidavit, officials were told by the young victim the Scott Elementary teacher "cupped" the student's privates and rubbed the student's buttocks, on three different occasions.More >>
According to the probable cause affidavit, officials were told by the young victim the Scott Elementary teacher "cupped" the student's privates and rubbed the student's buttocks, on three different occasions.More >>
A man in Virginia was asked by his neighbor’s nephew to check on the neighbor, leading to a disturbing discovery.More >>
A man in Virginia was asked by his neighbor’s nephew to check on the neighbor, leading to a disturbing discovery.More >>
Adrianna Kleckley McCullar will not have anyone disrespecting her brother.More >>
Adrianna Kleckley McCullar will not have anyone disrespecting her brother.More >>
Alex Deaton has been taken into custody in Rankin County. 29-year-old Deaton was taken into custody by the Rankin County Sheriff's Office in Brandon this past Friday (February 9).More >>
Alex Deaton has been taken into custody in Rankin County. 29-year-old Deaton was taken into custody by the Rankin County Sheriff's Office in Brandon this past Friday (February 9).More >>
A Texas second grade teacher has died from complications due to the flu.More >>
A Texas second grade teacher has died from complications due to the flu.More >>
Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.More >>
Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.More >>