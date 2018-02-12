ISP: Escaped inmate found hiding in a basement

An escaped inmate is back in custody.

Indiana State Police say they got a tip and found 23-year-old Darian Givens hiding in a basement at a home near Howard Street and Taylor Avenue in Evansville.

Givens was wanted for escaping from Vanderburgh Work Release Facility in December.

According to state police, he was serving time for dealing meth in Vanderburgh County.

They also arrested 27-year-old Colt Kissel at the home. He had two active warrants.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.