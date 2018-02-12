ULFC holds media day as tournament nears start

The United Leasing and Finance Championship is just around the corner and Monday they held their media day.

The United Leasing and Finance Championships is always a favorite stop for the players on the Web.com Tour. One they look forward to all year long.

After being voted the Tournament of the Year, they are adding a few new things this year. One being a double-decker suite on the 18 green as well as a suite on 17, which is a great place to be during that final round.

The tournament is just continuing to grow and continuing to get the community involved raising $1.2 million for charity since the first year in 2012, they will continue that this year and they are also adding a 9 hole pup crawl.

"We have been very blessed to receive a lot of positive support in the community," Executive Director Patrick Nichol says. "I think it all started a year ago when we announced the new three year agreement, I think the businesses realize they can make an investment in our product and we are going to be here for a while and we couldn't be more excited for the future of the United Leasing and Finance championship."

The United Leasing and Finance Championship kicks off April 23 and runs through the April 29.

