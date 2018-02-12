Construction delayed on USI's Physical Activities Center

The $66-million multi-phase construction project on the Physical Activities Center at the University of Southern Indiana has been delayed for several months.

Phase I of the project won't be complete until about the end of the year due to inclement weather, steel availability, and additions to the project.

We're told part of the second phase is also now being completed as part of the first phase. School officials tell us part of the project includes removing the existing pool and replacing it with a new aquatic facility.

The expansion includes a new basketball arena, a kinesiology, and a sports lab.

Phase 2 is set to start in early 2019.

