3 dead in Sunday shooting; EPD: timeline involves history of threats

Police say Daniel Sears is accused of killing his wife Maygen Sears and then Richard Popp before killing himself.

Police believe all three people knew each other.

Maygen was staying at her brother's home near Franklin and Linwood in Evansville. Possibly, police say, to stay away from her estranged husband, Daniel.

On Monday, Daniel and Maygen were to appear in court to determine if that restraining order would become permanent. Police say Maygen called them three times in the past month to report his threats.

"On February 10th he showed up," says Sgt. Jason Cullum with the Evansville Police Department. "There was a face-to-face interaction between him and Maygen Sears, but he was gone before police arrived."

The last call, Police say, came in on the night before Daniel killed Maygen.

"Obviously we wish we had had Mr. Sears in custody prior to Sunday morning, and we had taken numerous steps to try to make that happen," says Cullum. "We just hadn't caught up to him yet."

Sunday before the shootings, officers were actively searching for Daniel.

"I don't think he cared that we were looking for him. I think he had his day planned out. He knew what he was going to do," says Cullum.

Police are calling this a domestic violence tragedy. They say they have no record of reports for physical abuse between the couple.

"When it starts to get physical, if it happens once it could very easily happen again, and once it escalates to physical violence that cycle will repeat," says Albion Executive Director Kristie Byrns.

Byrns says each person's situation is different, but the center offers several resources to help.

"You're not alone," says Byrns. "This happens to many different people from all walks of life. Don't feel alone. Don't feel like you caused this. Reach out for help."

Autopsies began at 6 p.m. Monday. We are also learning more about all three people involved.

