Warrick Co. Council approves tax phase in, working on other incentives

The Warrick County Council just approved a 10-year tax phase-in for Alcoa.

This comes about seven months after Alcoa announced plans to restart three of its potlines.

Council members say the tax money will be spent on new equipment being installed on the potlines. We're told with the tax phase in - the asset valuation of Warrick County will increase.

We also learned the Warrick County Economic Advisory Council recently met with county council members to discuss other industrial incentives to try and keep people in the area.

We're told the incentive is to offer Alcoa $2,000 for a maximum of $140,000, which would be 70 jobs to hire Warrick County people exclusively for those 70 of the 275 jobs," Council Vice President Greg Richmond said. "That is an incentive to get our people working in Alcoa."

Richmond said that's not official yet, but the topic will be discussed again at the March 1 county council meeting.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.