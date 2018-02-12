Construction for downtown Starbucks to begin soon - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Construction for downtown Starbucks to begin soon

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Downtown Evansville is getting a Starbucks.

The Site Review committee got to see the final plans on Monday, to put one in the Doubletree Hotel. The plans show there will be an entrance both from the street, and from inside the hotel.

Hotel officials say construction should start soon as the goal is to have it open by April.

