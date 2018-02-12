High water forces road closures in Vanderburgh Co.

High water levels are the cause for some road closures in the county.

According to the Vanderburgh County Highway Department, the following roads are closed:

Seminary Road: Duesner Road to Old Henderson Road

Happe Road: Duesner Road to Old Henderson Road

King Road: Old Henderson Road to Happe Road

Hickory Ridge Road: Old Henderson Road to Happe Road

Golden Rule Road: Old Henderson Road to Seminary Road

We will update this story once the roadways have been reopened.

