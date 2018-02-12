High water forces road closures in Vanderburgh Co. - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

High water forces road closures in Vanderburgh Co.

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) -

High water levels are the cause for some road closures in the county.

According to the Vanderburgh County Highway Department, the following roads are closed:

  • Seminary Road: Duesner Road to Old Henderson Road
  • Happe Road: Duesner Road to Old Henderson Road
  • King Road: Old Henderson Road to Happe Road
  • Hickory Ridge Road: Old Henderson Road to Happe Road
  • Golden Rule Road: Old Henderson Road to Seminary Road

We will update this story once the roadways have been reopened.

