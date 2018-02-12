Judge grants change of venue for Deshay Hackner

High water levels are the cause for some road closures in the county.More >>
A judge has granted a change of venue for an Evansville man accused of a double murder.More >>
According to the probable cause affidavit, officials were told by the young victim the Scott Elementary teacher "cupped" the student's privates and rubbed the student's buttocks, on three different occasions.More >>
Police say all of this started Sunday morning on Linwood Avenue, where Maygen was found dead just before 11 a.m.More >>
Evansville Regional Airport officials and an airline will announce a new service Tuesday Morning.More >>
Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.More >>
A man in Virginia was asked by his neighbor’s nephew to check on the neighbor, leading to a disturbing discovery.More >>
Family members say crooner Vic Damone has died in Florida at the age of 89.More >>
A Texas second grade teacher has died from complications due to the flu.More >>
Ford is telling the owners of 33,428 additional Ranger pickups in North America not to drive them because their Takata air bag inflators may present an extreme danger.More >>
The woman sold off everything she was awarded in the divorce, and had customers sign the dress before she burned it.More >>
Alex Deaton has been taken into custody in Rankin County. 29-year-old Deaton was taken into custody by the Rankin County Sheriff's Office in Brandon this past Friday (February 9).More >>
Make crawfish cheap again. That's the message one New Orleans artist is pushing with a new hat that's going viral on social media. Aaron Angelo, a mixed media artist who was born and raised in the Crescent City, says he made the hat for himself about a week ago after seeing a meme online with a similar message. Angelo thought having a tangible hat The simple red hat with simple white lettering is a play on the famous "Make America Great Again" hats that became...More >>
Lion body parts are used in traditional medicine.More >>
