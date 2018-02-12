Judge grants change of venue for Deshay Hackner

A judge has granted a change of venue for an Evansville man accused of a double murder.

Deshay Hackner, 22, was arrested and charged with two counts of murder following a short chase on October 31, 2017.

Several neighbors told police they saw Hackner and 19-year-old William Rice running from a home on East Maryland Street after hearing gunshots.

Police say Dewone Broomfield called 911 after he was shot. He also gave officers the names of Hackner and Rice.

Broomfield later died in the hospital. Mary Woodruff was found shot to death inside the home.

Hackner was just acquitted of murder in early October 2017 after a jury found him not guilty of the 2014 Thanksgiving death of Willie Williams.

A judge granted Hackner's request for a change of venue on Monday. He is due back in court on February 15 at 1 p.m.

Court documents show the change of venue applies to Posey County, Gibson County, and Warrick County.

