Female victim called 911 to report husband night before her murder

Evansville police held a press conference Monday to give an update on the weekend shootings that left two victims dead.

Police say all of this started Sunday on Linwood Avenue, where Maygen Sears was found dead just before 11 a.m. Soon after, police say Richard Popp, of Worthville, KY, died after he was shot in a car off of 41 and Morgan.

The suspect in both of those shootings, Daniel Sears, was then found dead at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Fairgrounds. Police believe he took his own life.

[Coroner: 2 victims, suspect identified in shooting]

Police say they believe all three people knew each other.

Over the weekend we learned that Maygen called police multiple times in the past month on her estranged husband Daniel. The first report was Jan. 11 for intimidation threats.

Maygen filed for a temporary protective order at that time. Since then, Maygen called 911 three times for threats from Daniel.

Twice on Feb. 4, and again on Feb. 10, the night before all of this unfolded. Daniel was gone by the time police arrived.

Before the shootings Sunday, we are told officers were actively searching for Daniel.

