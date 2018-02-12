EPD holds news conference about Sunday shootings

Evansville police held a press conference Monday afternoon to give an update on the weekend shootings that left two victims dead.

Police say all of this started Sunday morning on Linwood Avenue, where Maygen Sears was found dead just before 11 a.m. Soon after, police say Richard Popp, of Worthville, KY, died after he was shot in a car off of 41 and Morgan.

The suspect in both of those shootings, Daniel Sears, was then found dead at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Fairgrounds. Police believe he took his own life.

[Coroner: 2 victims, suspect identified in shooting]

Police say they believe all three people knew each other.

Over the weekend we learned that Maygen Sears called police a week before the shootings and filed a report about her husband. Police offered to help, but Maygen told police she planned to stay with family and friends.

Court records show that Maygen had a temporary protective order, which was filed in January, in place against Daniel Sears.

