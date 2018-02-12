New flight service announcement set for Tuesday at EVV

Evansville Regional Airport officials and an airline will announce a new service Tuesday Morning.

Allegiant Airline officials say the new service will be non-stop flights from Evansville to Destin, Florida. This adds a second route, in addition to their routes to Orlando.

Wearing my new @Allegiant sunglasses, ready for a trip to Florida like, now..

oh yeah, The new routes to Destin will be available Friday- Monday in June!

@14News pic.twitter.com/EvT4yGqZHo — Lauren Artino 14News (@Lauren14news) February 13, 2018

Tickets start at $61 for a trip to Destin.

Airline representatives, along with airport officials and Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, will hold a press conference Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. to officially make the announcement about the new service.

14 News will be there. We'll stream it live right here.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.