Announcement set for Tuesday at EVV

Posted by Jill Lyman
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Evansville Regional Airport officials and an airline will announce a new service Tuesday Morning.

They will hold a press conference, along with Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, at 10:00 a.m.

14 News will be there. We'll stream it live right here. 

