Allegiant announces flights from EVV to Destin, FL - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Allegiant announces flights from EVV to Destin, FL

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Posted by Lauren Artino, Reporter
Connect
(Source: Evansville Regional Airport) (Source: Evansville Regional Airport)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Evansville Regional Airport officials and an airline will announce a new service Tuesday Morning.

Allegiant Airline officials say the new service will be non-stop flights from Evansville to Destin, Florida. This adds a second route, in addition to their routes to Orlando.

Tickets start at $61 for a trip to Destin.

Airline representatives, along with airport officials and Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, will hold a press conference Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. to officially make the announcement about the new service.

14 News will be there. We'll stream it live right here.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly