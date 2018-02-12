Allegiant announces flights from EVV to Destin, FL

Evansville Regional Airport officials and an airline will announce a new service Tuesday Morning.More >>
Support is flooding social media for the two victims shot and killed after Sunday's apparent double murder-suicide in Evansville.More >>
An escaped inmate is back in custody. Indiana State Police say they got a tip and found 23-year-old Darian Givens hiding in a basement at a home near Howard Street and Taylor Avenue in Evansville.More >>
The $66-million multi-phase construction project on the Physical Activities Center at the University of Southern Indiana has been delayed for several months.More >>
The Warrick County Council just approved a 10 year tax phase in for Alcoa. This comes about 7 months after Alcoa announced plans to restart three of it's potlines.More >>
Adrianna Kleckley McCullar will not have anyone disrespecting her brother.More >>
After a week of eye irritation, the woman pulled a worm from her eye. She visited doctors but removed most of the additional worms herself during the following few weeks.More >>
Two 19-year-olds were arrested after allegedly beating, stabbing and leaving the young woman for dead.More >>
Kim would have made the Olympic team with ease four years ago, but she was 13 at the time, too young to make the trip to Russia.More >>
A man in Virginia was asked by his neighbor’s nephew to check on the neighbor, leading to a disturbing discovery.More >>
Further investigation into allegations that a former Woden ISD teacher had been involved in an inappropriate texting relationship resulted in her being arrested on four felony charges because she is now accused of having improper relationships with two students.More >>
A Little River man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly taking nude photos of a 10-year-old girl and then emailing them to himself.More >>
The Enon United Methodist Church in Hanover raised over $100,000 to buy Melray and Junior Alexander a new home. Their old home was falling apart - the ceiling fell on one brother's head, injuring him.More >>
One man is dead and two others hurt after a late night shooting in Eastover around midnight Saturday.More >>
Bryan Eubanks a former Newcomerstown Police Officer was sentenced Monday on felony charges for reporting he had been shot while on duty last April.More >>
