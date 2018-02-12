OMU general manager resigns; interim GM appointed

OMU's general manager has resigned.

In a Monday morning meeting, the Owensboro Utility Commission accepted the resignation of OMU General Manager Terry Naulty.

The Commission also named Kevin Frizzell, PE to serve as interim General Manager.

Frizzell joined OMU in 1990 as Technical Services Manager and was named Director of Power Production in 2008. Frizzell is a licensed Professional Engineer, a graduate of the University of Kentucky and an Ohio County native.

Utility Commission Chair J.T. Fulkerson said, “On behalf of the commission, I wish Mr. Naulty well in his future endeavors. I would also like to thank Kevin for agreeing to serve as the interim General Manager. Kevin is dedicated, knowledgeable and a good fit to see us through the big decisions before us.”

“I have been privileged to be a part of the OMU family for nearly 28 years and I look forward to serving as interim General Manager and working with OMU’s excellent leadership team, our employees, and the commission as we move through this time of transition. There are many big decisions ahead of this utility and we will work hard to find solutions that are best for our community and our customer-owners,” Frizzell said.

The OMU Utility Commission will take its time in determining a course of action for selecting a general manager.

Naulty was named General Manager in August 2012 after previously serving as Director of Power Marketing at OMU.

“It is with a sad heart that I resign as General Manager to pursue other interests. It has been my pleasure to serve OMU and this community over the past seven years,” Naulty said.

